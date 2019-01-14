Will Greenville Elementary School Close?

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 4 p.m., the Madison County School Board will hold a special workshop meeting in order to discuss a fiscal study which was completed in order to assist the district in reducing expenditures. Among Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles' recommendations to the School Board, will be the closure of Greenville Elementary School (GES). The fiscal study, completed by HBEC Group Inc., advised the district close GES and consolidate the students into other schools in order to reduce the costs associated with operating the outlying school. If this decision is made, not only will the Town of Greenville's last remaining school be shut down, but all faculty and staff will lose their jobs.

The 4 p.m. meeting will be held at the District School Board office, located at 210 NE Duval Avenue, Madison.