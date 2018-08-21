Greenville church to host ventriloquist act

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Pastor Bryant Thigpen and St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, in Greenville, is inviting the Madison County and surrounding community to come ready to laugh out loud with gospel ventriloquist David MacMeekan and his witty wooden partner, Rusty, as they present the gospel in a way you may have never seen before.

David and Rusty will take the stage on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. For more information, log onto SJMBCgreenville.com. St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church is located at 5905 NW Lovett Rd., in Greenville.