Greenville church to host tailgate party

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Bryant Thigpen with St. John's Missionary Baptist Church is excited to announce their first-ever tailgate party on Saturday, Oct. 6, beginning with lunch at 12 p.m., featuring great food, fun and fellowship.

As the 2018 season of college football is already underway, giving fans fantastic games to view, the week six match-ups are the ones to view. The tailgate party will take place as a viewing party for the match-ups between Florida State Seminoles and the Miami Hurricanes, Vanderbilt Commodores and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.

A lunch will be served at 12 p.m. and tailgaters are encouraged to bring their grill to cook up their favorite tailgating foods. A prize for the best-decorated tailgater will also be awarded during the event.

For more information, call (850) 948-1689 or (850) 464-0114. You may also log onto sjmbcgreenville.com. St. John's Missionary Baptist Church is located at 5905 NW Lovett Rd., in Greenville.