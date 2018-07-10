Greenville church announces young adult class

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Bryant Thigpen has announced that his church, St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, will now be offering a young adult class on Sunday's beginning at 10 a.m.

“I am excited to announce we are launching a group for young adults. It's going to be fun getting to hang out while growing in our faith together,” said Thigpen. “We'll be talking about real-life struggles we face as young Christians in a not-so-Christian friendly word.” Thigpen also stated that the group will be talking about hardships and difficulties that young adults face in this world.

You are invited to attend this young adult class this Sunday, July 15, beginning at 10 a.m. Worship begins at 11 a.m. For more information on times and events, log onto sjmbcgreenville.com. St. John's Missionary Baptist Church is located at 5905 NW Lovett Rd., in Greenville.