Greenville announces ground breaking of sewage treatment facility

Carole Mitchell: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Greenville Town Council held their monthly council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:12 p.m. The meeting was preceded by a special session, which began at 5 p.m., to review changes to the town charter. Agenda items for the special session included Section 2:02: Election Terms; Section 2:03: Compensation of Council; Charter changes that included Section 3:01: Designation; Section 3:05: Town Clerk Powers and Duties, Section 2:02: Election and Terms; Section 4:05: Scheduling; and Section 4:06 Canvassing Board. The special session was adjourned, and the Town Council’s regular session began at 6:12 p.m.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to accept the minutes from the Dec.12 meeting.

Council member Arnold Kovacherich, presented information regarding the Over St. and Main St. lighting situation. The location is a school bus stop. Kovacherich described the safety issue that the lack of light creates for children, and Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC) can install a light in the electric pole that is currently at the bus stop at Over St. and Main St. However, TCEC requires a formal letter of request and approval from the town council before the light can be installed. Kovacherich made a motion for a consent letter be sent to TCEC for installation of a street light for student safety. Council member Barbara Dansey seconded the motion; it was passed.

There were not any reports from the Public Works and the Fire Department.

Town Manager Jim McCroskey, extended appreciation and praise for the efforts of J.C. Fead in procuring a heavy equipment lift to assist with large jobs and work activities. The council members joined in thanking Fead as well.

McCroskey presented the council with examples of signs that list rules and regulations to be posted in Greenville’s two city parks. Council member, Joi Collins, had questions and concerns regarding a park rule that prohibits sound amplification. McCroskey explained that the rule is to encourage citizens to apply for a park event permit which would allow amplified sound to be approved. McCroskey requested the council to delay their final vote on posting the city park rules to allow council members the opportunity to review them.

McCroskey also discussed the need to replace city storm drains and possibly using grant money to finance the project. Mayor Calvin Malone suggested the discussion be put on hold to review if these repairs can be handled using city resources instead.

McCroskey asked the council to consider a ground breaking ceremony to commemorate the work beginning on the water and sewage treatment plant with publicity. Kovacherich suggested the town manager talk with the representative from Greene Publishing, Inc. to assist in publicizing and covering the groundbreaking ceremony for the sewage treatment facility. The ceremony is currently scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at noon.

The Recreation Department Report included alerting the council that the youth baseball season begins on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The baseball fields need to be tilled and dragged flat for opening day. Kovacherich joined Malone in offering their personal assistance and assurance that the baseball fields would be ready for opening day.

Jim Parrish, Grants Consultant, provided additional updates to the council on the status of grant process activity for the water and sewage treatment center. The council members collectively thanked Parrish for all of his hard work and tireless efforts toward community improvements that the sewage and water treatment facility will provide.

The meeting was then adjourned. Greenville’s February council meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 13, at City Hall.