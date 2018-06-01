Greene Publishing, Inc. Hosts Business After Hours

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Tuesday, May 15 Business After Hours was held recently at Greene Publishing, Inc., located at 1695 South SR 53, in Madison.

Friends, community leaders, business owners/employees, and Chamber members all gathered together to enjoy good food, fun, and fellowship. Hors d-oeuvres of meatballs, deviled eggs, vegetables and dip, fruit and dip, chips and dip, cheese and crackers, veggie wraps, cake, brownies, cookies, and fudge were served to all guests, along with punch.

Greene Publishing, Inc. has been serving the families of Madison County for 55 years bringing the news to their doorsteps. The staff prides themselves on providing precise and accurate articles, powerful editorials, and a free, uncluttered forum that can be read by readers with no trouble, from print to digital. Whatever your source, Greene Publishing strives to be your leading place to get honest, truthful information in our hometown of Madison County.

The Madison County Carrier is published every Wednesday and the Enterprise-Recorder is published every Friday.

Greene Publishing's newspaper staff consists of: Emerald Greene Parsons, Publisher; Cheltsie Holbrook, General Manager; Savannah Reams, Editor; Rick Patrick, reporter; John Willoughby, reporter; Mickey Starling, reporter; Shane Matthews, graphic designer; Ross Bass, graphic designer; Rachal Deming, bookkeeper; Jeanette Dunn, advertising representative; Kris Cole, advertising representative; Sheree Miller, newspaper delivery; and Fredy Vasquez, general maintenance manager. They take great satisfaction in assuring professional care/work with a personal touch while striving to serve Madison County the best they can.

The next Business After Hours will be held at the American Legion Cherry Lake Post #224 on Tuesday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and socialize with friends while enjoying delicious finger foods and drinks. The American Legion Cherry Lake Post #224 is located at 4383 NE Cherry Lake Circle, in Cherry Lake.

The Business After Hours mixers have become popular social and networking events, offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. They are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to meet new people and learn more about Madison County small businesses.

Remember to mark your calendar for June 19 to visit The American Legion Cherry Lake Post #224 to take part in this fun monthly event.