Has Greenville Country Christmas come to an end?

During the regular meeting of the Greenville Town Council on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Kathy Reams, informed the Council members and those gathered for the meeting that the Greenville Country Christmas Committee had voted to discontinue the 30-year tradition. Reams, who is the head of the independent committee, said the reason for the decision was because of the lack of volunteer support and dwindling vendor participation. It was pointed out that the Greenville Country Christmas is a separate entity with its own board. It is not governed by nor is it a part of, the Greenville Town Council. According to Reams, the committee voted in 2010 to discontinue the tradition, but have managed to keep it going. Because of a lack of new volunteers to run and coordinate the events and because of a lack of vendors, it was voted by the committee two weeks ago not to continue the event. “We would like to keep it going,” said Reams. “[I am as] busy as anybody else... I can't do it. Sometimes things simply run their course.” Other citizens voiced their concerns and hopes that the tradition could be continued. County Commissioner Ronnie Moore said he would hate to see it done away with because, among other reasons, it does bring significant sales tax revenue into the community. “We can certainly have a meeting,” said Reams. At the beginning of the meeting when those present traditionally recite the Pledge of Allegiance, Town Council and Greenville Vice-Mayor Brandi Seabrooks again chose not to participate. Council member Barbara Dansey objected to former Council member Kovacherich Arnold sitting at the table with the other Council members. Her objections were ignored by Mayor Malone. A Greenville citizen, Patricia Hinton also objected to Arnold sitting at the table. Hinton's objections drew no response from the Mayor. The Council approved the minutes from the regular session of Monday, Aug. 14; the special session of Thursday, Aug. 17 and the special session of Tuesday, Sept. 5. The agenda was changed to allow for a presentation of a certificate of appreciation to the city employees by Rosa Johnson of the Sanctuary of Praise Church in Greenville. Johnson presented the certificate in thanks for the work undertaken by the city employees during Hurricane Irma. The Council heard from Mike Murphy, one of the engineers working on the new wastewater treatment plant. Murphy presented the Council with a Change Order covering some additional work needing to be done at the plant. Murphy informed the Council that there were some small tanks at the plant that needed to be demolished and some other tanks that needed repair. It was part of the plan all along to demolish some tanks, but not all. Some of the existing tanks can still be used. Still others will not be used and will not be demolished. There was one tank that had been leaking and needed repair work done to the lining. The needed repair would be good for at least 20 years. It was suggested that wooden doors be used for the interior of the lab bldg., instead of fiberglass doors. This would result in a cost savings of $4,000. A stabilized driveway is also needed for the plant, at no additional cost. The plant was originally scheduled to open by the end of October, 2017; however, Murphy requested a time extension due to weather delays as part of the Change Order. The new City Attorney John Reid expressed a desire to examine the Change Order to make sure everything was as it should be. Seabrooks made a motion to table the item until a further date. That motion failed for lack of a second. Dansey then made a motion to accept the Change Order, pending the attorney's review and a review of the worksite by the Mayor and others. That vote ended in a two-to-two tie with Malone and Seabrooks voting against the motion. Council Member Joi Collins then made a motion to accept the Change Order, pending review by the attorney. After much discussion, that motion passed with a unanimous vote by the Council members present. The Council then discussed provisions in the contract for a new Town Manager. The Council has offered the job to an individual; however, the individual wanted an additional $3,000 to cover moving expenses, etc. The individual also wanted to work as an independent contractor at a rate of $500 per week. This would save the town money in the long run, since the town would not be responsible for retirement, etc. Reid said he would draw up a 12-month contract which would include these provisions. If the new Town Manager does not remain on the job for the entire 12 months, he would repay the Town the $3,000 on a pro-rated basis. The Council Members present accepted the contract terms by a unanimous vote. The new Town Attorney was introduced and briefly spoke to the Council. Before adjourning, Dansey requested Reid examine the Town Charter and offer advice regarding absences and the vacated seat of Arnold. Seabrooks announced that a special meeting would take place on Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. in order to address these issues.