Governor honors local utility representative

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet, Florida Governor Rick Scott recognized utility lineman who responded to Hurricane Michael and helped restore power to hundreds of thousands of families and businesses. Governor Scott and the Florida Cabinet also issued a resolution thanking all Hurricane Michael responders, including local governments, first responders, utility providers, federal partners and partners from other states and the business community who responded to rescue, rebuild and recover. Danny Collins and other Duke Energy representatives were recognized during the event.

"After the devastating impact that Hurricane Michael had on Florida, we had tens of thousands of people respond to help families," said Governor Scott. "As I traveled the Panhandle, I heard many of their stories and I was able to meet so many people who left their families to help others. We are grateful for everyone who responded to this storm, and we will continue to find ways to help."

The resolution states that on Wednesday, Oct. 10, Hurricane Michael made landfall in the State of Florida causing severe destruction and devastation. Hurricane Michael made landfall as a category four hurricane and was the strongest storm to hit the Florida panhandle area in nearly a century. Local governments, first responders and utility providers helped warn people to take this storm seriously before Hurricane Michael made landfall. First responders worked through the night to rescue victims and save lives.

Immediately after the storm made landfall, the State of Florida, along with federal and local governments, first responders, utility providers and partners from other states and the business community responded to rescue, rebuild and recover. As a part of the state's massive and nonstop response effort, local governments, first responders and utility providers helped solve problems and position our impacted communities for a successful recovery. The hard work of local governments, first responders and utility providers continues to help our families and businesses get back on their feet and return to normal. Thanks to the help of responders, Florida's panhandle area will fully recover.

"It was an honor to be recognized by the Governor and Cabinet for Duke Energy's Hurricane Michael response," said Danny Collins, Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager. "We are grateful to our customers for their patience, and for allowing us to serve their community during such a difficult time. Duke Energy is committed to continuing to work alongside our customers."