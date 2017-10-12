Government: Location of meeting change

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Due to an expected large audience, the meeting has been moved to the Madison County Courthouse, located at 125 SW Range Ave., in Madison.

Local Madison County residents will have an opportunity to meet face-to-face with their state representatives on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Rep. Halsey Beshears and Sen. Bill Montford will be at the Madison County Courthouse for their Annual Legislative Delegation meeting ahead of the 2018 legislative session, which is set to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

The purpose of the meeting is to allow the citizens of Madison County the opportunity to meet their legislators, discuss concerns, ask questions and offer comments prior to the upcoming legislative session. All residents and elected officials are invited and encouraged to attend.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m.