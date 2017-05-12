Government: Bill Watch: Religious expression in public schools

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Florida House Bill (HB) 303, which has been dubbed the “religious liberties” bill for public schools, has passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate. HB 303 was the first bill filed by Jacksonville Democrat Kim Daniels. The bill passed the House on April 5, with 114 yeas and three nays, as well as the Senate, with 23 yeas and 13 nays. Now the bill is being sent to Governor Scott's desk to be signed into law. If signed, the law will take effect on July 1.

The bill's objective is to protect religious faith in public schools, by mandating that schools not “discriminate” against students, teachers, or employees “on the basis of a religious viewpoint or religious expression.” The bill would reaffirm court rulings on First Amendment rights, while giving school districts guidelines on what is and is not allowed.

The bill was promulgated in response to reports of students throughout the country being told they cannot use a religious figure in an academic paper or cannot bring a Bible to school.