Gov. Desantis appoints Shirley Joseph

John Willoughby: reporter2@greenepublishing.com

After five months of serving as the interim, Shirley Joseph has officially been appointed the Superintendent of Schools in Madison County by Governor Ron Desantis. The move was announced by the District School Board of Madison on social media on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Joseph was appointed interim Superintendent after Dr. Karen Pickles submitted her letter of resignation to the Madison County School Board in the Spring, stating that she no longer felt effective due to disagreements with the elected school board.

Joseph has many years of experience working in the public school system. She has served in various roles such as teacher, instructional coach, principal and district administrator. Joseph holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University. She also holds a

Master's degree from Florida A&M University.

This is a developing story. More information will be reported as it is obtained.