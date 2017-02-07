Gold City Quartet is coming to Greenville

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Renewed Life Outreach will be hosting the gospel quartet, Gold City Quartet, Friday night, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket and be ready for an evening filled with great music at Haffye Hays Park, in Greenville.

Refreshments will be served during the event. There is no fee to attend, but a love offering will be taken.

Gold City Quartet has been entertaining people with their vocal performance of gospel music for 34 years. This award-winning group is sure to delight all who attend.