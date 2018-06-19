Glenn Keith Stahl, 73, passed at home on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Indianhead, Pa., Mr. Stahl had been a builder. He moved to Greenville from Orlando about a year ago. Stahl had been married to the love of his life, the former Jonell Mae Jones, for 53 years. To their union, two children were born. A true outdoorsman, Stahl loved tractor pulls, mud bogging and yard work.

His love and memory will live on forever in the hearts of his devoted wife, Jonell Jones Stahl; son, Keith (Robin) Stahl; and daughter, Danyel (Steve) Kumar, all of Greenville, Fl.; grandchild, James Garrett; two great-grandchildren: Skylar and Kylee Garrett; brother, Larry (Pam) Stahl; sisters: Barbara Burcham, Gail (Earl) Knost and Dorothy (Brinie) Hutcheson. Preceding Glenn in death were his parents: Amos Jake and Helen Irene Stahl; and a brother, George Stahl.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Covenant Hospice for the care given Stahl during his last days. Tillman of Monticello (850-997-5553) is serving the family.