Mrs. Glendyle Odom Littleton, age 83, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Thomasville, Ga. She was born in Madison, Fla. to Sevier Odom, Sr. and Ethelle Phillips Odom. She lived in Madison all her life.

She was a Christian, a homemaker and she was a member of Hanson United Methodist Church. She was very active in her community. She graduated High School and received her AA degree; she and her husband, Billy Littleton, owned Littleton Well Drilling until his death in 2002.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Beggs Chapel. Interment followed at the Methodist Church Cemetery in Hanson. A visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.

Littleton is survived by two sons: Michael Littleton and wife, Donna; and Randy Littleton, both of Pinetta, Fla.; one daughter: Jenny Covell and husband, Rob, of Pinetta, Fla.; one brother: Sevier "Jr." Odom and wife, Muriel, of Lee, Fla.; one sister: Bobbie Sue Collins, of Madison; and nine grandchildren: Brandie Littleton-Martin, Lindsay Roberts, Wendi Blanton, David Blanton, Kaitlin Littleton, Cutler Littleton, Kate Maera, Jesselyn Covell and Josh Covell.

Memorial donations may be made to Hanson United Methodist Church: 290 NE Daisy St. Madison, Fla. 32340 or to The Methodist Youth Ranch: PO Box 38 Pinetta, Fla. 32350.

Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting their website at www.beggsfuneral.com