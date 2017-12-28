Glenda Jean King Gillespie, 75, of Moultrie, died Friday, Dec. 22, at her residence.

Gillespie was born on Oct. 3, 1942, in Quitman. She was the daughter of the late Elzie Ray King and Melba Jean Collins King. She was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, George Donald Gillespie; four sons: Kevin (Lynne) Roberts, Kerry Roberts and Kyle Roberts, all of Tallahassee, and Rance (Claudette) Gillespie of Hartwell, Ga.; one daughter, Lindy (B.J.) Thomas, of Greenville, S.C.; one sister, Peggy King (Ronnie) Collins, of Tallahassee; seven grandchildren: Victoria Roberts, Trish Belanger, David Tadlock, Kennedy Gillespie, Trenton Gilmore, Brenton Thomas and Jack Thomas; and three great-grandchildren: Oliver Ramos-Roberts, Emma Belanger and Jake Belanger.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to be made to Heritage Church, located at 844 Georgia Hwy. 33 South, in Moultrie, Ga. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.