Give life with One Blood

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, April 25, give life when you give blood. The Big Red Bus, a mobile donor station for One Blood, will be parked at Corporate Graphics, in the Madison Industrial Park, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt and a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. The mission of One Blood is to enhance the health and well-being of others through their work with blood and stem cell products and by facilitating scientific research. By the end of the decade, One Blood's unique ability to provide world-class transfusion and transplantation medicine, technology and research will secure their position among the top-five systems in the world. To learn more about One Blood, log onto oneblood.com.

Sign up now by calling Ms. Cathy Bass at (850) 973-2290. You may also email her at cfbass@cgintl.com. Corporate Graphics is located at 240 SW Commerce Dr., in Madison.