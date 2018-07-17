Give blood, save a life

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, July 24, you are invited to give blood and save a life as the OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked at Madison County Memorial Hospital for the acceptance of blood donors.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., give blood and also get a wellness checkup, which includes a blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Sign up today by calling Kathy Greathouse at (850) 973-2271 or by emailing her at kgreathouse@mcmh.us. For appointments and/or questions, call Diane Avrett at (850) 491-1225.

To help OneBlood better serve you, make an appointment online at www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #18066. ID is required. For more information about OneBlood, call 1 (888) 9-DONATE.