Gibson visits schools for monthly enrichment

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the month of September, Carol Gibson, a retired educator, visited all elementary schools in the Madison County district to provide her monthly enrichment lesson to 18 classes of students across the district. Since beginning these enrichment lessons and visits to various classes approximately five years ago, Gibson states she picks a certain topic to speak on, including agriculture.

During her monthly visit in September, students enjoyed the book, "The Apple Star Adventure." Students also discovered that Washington State grew the most apples, with New York growing the second-largest amount of apples. The students also learned different things about apples and how they're grown.