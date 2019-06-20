Get your ears on at Disney! Summer deal offered

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

It's a summer deal you can't turn down. Grab your Mickey Mouse ears, it's time to go to Walt Disney World!

Available only to Florida residents, Walt Disney World guests can enjoy three to four-day specials, with a limited-time offer available until Aug. 28, 2019. Florida residents can purchase four-day, Get Your Ears On tickets for $55 per day, plus tax; a total of $219 plus tax. Not looking to spend four days? Don't worry!

Disney is offering a three-day deal as well, for $67 per day, plus tax; a total of $199 plus tax.

With the deal, guests will receive admission to one theme park per day. With an option of visiting Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios or Disney's Animal Kingdom Park, it makes this offer nearly irresistible!

Not looking to use all days at once? All tickets can be used during separate times, with no block out dates.

Tickets must be purchased by Sunday, Aug. 25. To be eligible to receive this offer, proof of Florida residency is required.

After the offer's expiration date, the price paid for a wholly unused ticket can be applied to the purchase of a new ticket with an equal or higher price. All tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable, excluding all activities and/or events separately priced.

For more information on this wonderful offer, visit www.disneyworld .disney.go.com or call (407) 939-7942 to book.