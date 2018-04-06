GES Pride Honor Roll List
Principal List
Allysia Manor (1st), Joey Fead (3rd), An’Taniyah Lee (3rd), Hafetha Ayyad (4th), Samaya Baynard (4th), Ladarrious Crumity (4th), Zakari Hopkins (4th), Hafitha Ayyad (5th), Kristen Livingston (5th), and Vernon Davis (5th).
A-Honor Roll
Haley Sparks (1st), Cecil Goss (1st), Hashem Ayyad (1st), Imani Powell (1st), Zakoria Bryant (3rd), Jon’ Tavis Plummer (3rd), Cierra Brown (4th), Victoria Dawkins (4th), Czedrick Rooks (4th), Ja’Mirical Terry(4th), Courtney Vann (4th), De’Sean Arnold (5th), Hisham Ayyad (5th), Marley Miller (5th), and Zakaria Scott (5th).
B- Honor Roll
Andrue Archbold (kdg), Jamari Crumity (kdg), Jakhyri Davis (kdg), Alexandria Denson (kdg), Eddie Ferguson (kdg), A’Ziyah Lamar (kdg), Trinity Robinson (kdg), Va’Necia Terry (kdg), Kher’Maree Williams (kdg), Aiden Archbold (1st), Ashton Archbold (1st), Hashem Ayyad (1st), Ah’Zyion Murray (1st), Antwon Young (1st), Axel Barry (2nd), Eyonnah Crumitie (2nd), Ta’Kiyah Gilley (2nd), Jo’Marrion Jackson (2nd), Samiya Wingate (2nd), Ariel Barry (3rd), James Bryant (3rd), Jayce Johnson (3rd), Virginia McCarthy (3rd), Ri’Shanti Morris (3rd), Angela Barry (4th), Sa’niyah Demps (4th), Javion Mims(4th), Deanna Bell (5th), Kevin Gilley (5th), and Natalia Livingston (5th).