GES holds spelling bee

Greenville Elementary School (GES) is proud to announce their fourth and fifth grade spelling bee winners. After a hard-fought battle, only a first place winner and runner up will journey to the district competition after winter break.

In fourth grade, Hafetha Ayyad won first place and Victoria Dawkins was the runner-up. In fifth grade, Hisham Ayyad took home first place while Hafitha Ayyad stole runner-up. Congratulations to all winners! The district-wide spelling bee will be held on Friday, Jan. 12.