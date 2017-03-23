Georgia Newman Braswell, age 83, passed away on Monday, Mar. 20, in Greenville. Georgia was born on Sept. 15, 1933 in Suwannee County, to Lawrence Cross Newman and Katie Richardson Newman.

Georgia was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Greenville United Methodist Church. Georgia worked with Experience Works until she was 82 years old. When not in her church, she loved the Green Bay Packers, words with friends and good coffee.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Cross Newman and Katie Richardson Newman, her husband William "Billy" Braswell and two brothers Norman and Junior Newman, as well as sisters Ruth Clark and Ruby Arnold.

Georgia is survived by one daughter, Beth Braswell Fulford; two sons, Kenny Braswell, Stanley Braswell; two brothers Nathan Newman (Doris) and Ronald Newman (Joann); seven grandchildren, multiple great grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Mar. 23, at 11 a.m., at the Greenville United Methodist Church, with Neal Averitt and Cherryl Register officiating. Interment services followed at Evergreen Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 22, at Burns Funeral Home in Madison. All arrangements were under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Donations may be made to Gideons International at P.O. Box 709, Madison, Fl 32340. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.