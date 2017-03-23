Georgia Johnson is turning 103

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, March 29, Georgia Johnson will celebrate her birthday; she will be 103 years old. She has lived in Madison all of her life, and she and her husband (who died in 1980) had six children – one son and five daughters. Her son was killed in a wreck in 1972, but all five

daughters are still alive, and will be joining her for her birthday celebration.

Johnson was a homemaker and domestic worker. She spent most of her time as a dedicated mother and grandmother. In addition to her children, Johnson has 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. During the summers, she was frequently busy lending a hand to her brother who owned a farm where he planted cotton.

She is a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, and the church has recognized her on two different occasions for her long-time service.

Johnson is an avid reader, and her favorite books are the Bible and Christian books, but she is also constantly picking up health books. In fact, she has read so many of them that her deceased son-in-law, Dr. Chester Akins used to tease her and call her “Dr. Johnson.”

Two of her daughters, Pauline Miller and Jean Akins said they take good care of their mama because “She was one of ten children, and she always took care of them. She also always took care of us.”

Happy birthday, Mrs. Johnson; You look fantastic!