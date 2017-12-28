Georgia Hudson Johnson, 103, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 23. Johnson, daughter of the late Mary Jane Hudson Major and Joe Hudson was born on March 29, 1914, in Madison. She attended the public schools of Madison County in the Bethlehem area.

Johnson accepted Christ as her Savior in her early adult life. She became a woman of God, professing Godliness with good works (2 Tim. 2:10). She joined Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until her health began to fail. On Oct. 27, 1935, she married the late William Johnson, Jr.

Johnson was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, William Johnson, Jr.; one son, William Arnold Johnson; one grandson, Jerry Anderson; and two son-in-laws: Earl Youman and Dr. Chester A. Aikens.

Georgia’s 103 years of life will be forever cherished by five loving and devoted daughters: Jenethel (Charles) Davis, Doretha (George) Anderson, Dorothy Youman, Pauline (Cornell) Miller, all of Madison, and Emma Jean Aikens of Jacksonville; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Madison. The family will receive friends and family at the wake on Friday, Dec. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mt. Zion A.M.E Church is located at 576 SW Dade St., in Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Eric A. Brown & Son Funeral Home of Jasper.