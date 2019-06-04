Former Madison County resident, Georgia Elizabeth Gibbins Salls, passed away at home in Robert Lee, Texas, after a courageous battle with cancer on May 26, 2019.

Georgia was born June 18, 1951, in Littleton, N.H., to George and Eleanor Gibbins. Georgia attended Crossland High School in Maryland and graduated from the University of Georgia with a major in business and minor in animal sciences.

Georgia resided the majority of her life in Florida, where she called Madison County her home. Georgia helped her husband, Mike, run a commercial beef cattle and hay ranch for many years (Salls Ranch). Georgia also owned a boarding, grooming and veterinary facility called All Pets Bed and Breakfast Inn while residing in Madison County.

In 2007, Mike and Georgia moved to Robert Lee, Texas, where they started, owned and operated Weather Rock Ranch, a whitetail deer, quail and turkey hunting preserve. Georgia loved the outdoors and was an avid outdoorswoman. While in Florida, she was also a wildlife rehabilitation agent for the state for over 20 years.

Georgia is survived by her husband, Micheal Salls; daughter, Jennifer Salls Jones (Hunter); half-sister, Cheryl Quinn Hogle; step-daughter, Kimberly Salls Loew (Harold); and step-son Christopher Salls (Marissa).

Per Georgia's wishes, no formal service will be held. A memorial service celebrating Georgia's life will be organized and announced at a later date.

Cancer was a battle which Georgia fought very hard. She had already beaten cancer twice and hoped for a cure of this horrible disease. St. Jude Children's Hospital was a special place in Georgia's heart and she never wanted a child to go through cancer like she did. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations would be appreciated to the St. Jude Children's Hospital in honor of her memory. The Salls Family appreciates everyone's outpouring of prayers and support.