Mr. George Robert Jenkins, Jr., age 69, passed away in Tallahassee on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Cherry Lake United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Cherry Lake, Fla. A visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel.

Mr. Jenkins was a lifelong resident of Cherry Lake and was a member of Cherry Lake United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time at Santa Rosa Beach and enjoyed browsing through flea markets. He was employed by Metal Products for twenty-two years.

He was predeceased by his father, George Robert Jenkins, Sr; and his brother, Ricky Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Louise Jenkins; his mother, Carmelita Jenkins, of Cherry Lake, Fla.; one son, George Jenkins (Nondis); one sister, Janice Jenkins, of Cherry Lake; one grandson, Jantz Jenkins (Kailee), of Lovett, Fla.; and a granddaughter, Pazlei Jenkins Ragans (Seth), of Madison, Fla.

Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at www.beggsfuneral.com