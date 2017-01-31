George Cleveland Driggers, 93, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Madison, Fl. Cleveland was born on Dec. 12, 1923 in Madison, Fl., to George Dewey Driggers and Neva Evans Driggers.

Mr. Driggers was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Faith Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 60 years. Cleveland was employed as a parts manager with International Harvester for 25 years and worked as a parts manager at Dixie Packers. His last years of employment were with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Cleveland was preceded in death by his parents, George Dewey Driggers and Neva Evans Driggers and a brother, Lorenzo Driggers.

Mr. Driggers is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Mickler Driggers and a daughter, Yvonne Driggers Carver.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison with Rev. Gene Stokes officiating. Interment services followed immediately afterwards in Lee Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements were under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Donations may be made to your charity of choice.

