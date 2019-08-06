Genesis Timber president awarded

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

After being in the timber industry for nearly 20 years, Greenville's Matt Webb has been awarded for his leadership and development by the Wedgworth Leadership Institute.

Webb was nominated to participate in the Wedgworth Leadership Institute program in 2007 and now serves as the treasurer for the Alumni Association of the Institute. Before taking that position, he experienced what every Wedgworth participant experiences.

Founded in 1989 by the Institute of Food and Agricultural Science (IFAS), the intent of the Wedgworth Leadership Institute is to develop and refine the leadership capabilities of leaders who, in turn, will be prepared to become increasingly involved in policy formation. Designed for those in the agriculture and natural resources industry, the Wedgworth Leadership Institute allows the growth of connections and helps create an understanding of social, economic and political systems in which people function and how to work within those systems.

The two-year commitment takes approximately 22 months to complete, with 12 study/travel seminars (10 seminars held throughout Florida; one 10-12 day seminar in Washington D.C.; and one 15-17 day international seminar in developed and developing countries.)

Webb mentioned that every two months, one week was committed to growing through the institute at state-local seminars. He also visited places like China, Hong Kong and Vietnam, where he met with people who didn't know him, and likewise. "For me, it's just not something of the norm. [It] forces you to get our of our comfort zone," Webb said.

During the annual Wedgworth Alumni Association meeting, held on July 25-27, in Orlando, Webb was presented with the 2019 Burl Long Leadership Award. Webb was chosen out of approximately 300 people who've been through the classes. "I don't really know what all I did to receive it," said Webb.

The Burl Long Leadership Award was named after the late Dr. Burl Long who Webb described as a deep-thinker. Dr. Long was a faculty program advisor to the program since it's inception in 1992 and was marked as a leader in the institute.

Webb is the President of Genesis Timber (formerly Greenville Timber Corporation), in Greenville. Born in Valdosta, Ga., Webb has nearly 20 years in managing timber operations in Madison County. Webb is a 2000 graduate of the University of Florida, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Resources and Conservation.

Webb is married to JerriAnn Webb and is the father of Jael and Garrison Webb. Out from under the timbers, the Webb family is involved in a local church in Valdosta, Ga., where Matt and JerriAnn serve as outreach directors.