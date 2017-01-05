Genesis Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

Story Submitted

The church family of Genesis Missionary Baptist Church would like to extend a heartfelt invitation to help them celebrate their Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m.

Genesis Missionary Baptist Church is elated and filled with joy as God has bountifully blessed them to see this glorious day. The worship service will be rendered by Reverend Joe Rowe, Jr., and the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church family.

Genesis Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2062 NE Colin Kelly Hwy, in Madison.

May God continue to bestow His blessings of love, joy, and peace!