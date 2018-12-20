Gene McClamma passed away Sunday afternoon Dec. 16 in his home surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his three children: Tracy Fox, Austin McClamma and April Carr; his brother, Dennis McClamma; his six grandchildren: Toby Fox, Annamarie McClamma, Ashley Brown, Angela Wilson, Amber Mani, Gene Leonard; and his beloved great-grandchildren: Travis Fox, Justin Moore, Larkin Brown, Eason Brown, Meranda Mani, Gabriella Mani, Madilynn Mani, and Alexander Mani. The family of Gene asks that you come celebrate his life on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church.

