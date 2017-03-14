Gas and steam engine show coming to Lee

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Town of Lee will host the Deep South Gas and Steam Engine Club's annual show from Friday, Mar. 17 through Saturday, Mar. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be the third consecutive year that the club has held its show in downtown Lee. The show will feature antique farm equipment, old tractors, unique engines, exhibitors, and vendors. The show is a swap-meet of sorts, where attendees can buy, swap, and sell goods.

Camping will be available for the event, but there are no hook-ups for electricity or water. There will be public restrooms available. Exhibitors are granted free participation. Both exhibitors and vendors should contact Wayne Vickers at (850) 464-2999 or Sandy Bennett at (386) 365-5447.