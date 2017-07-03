Gallon making the most of his opportunity

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

You can almost hear the smile through the telephone lines when speaking to Madison County native Deshawnte “Ironhead” Gallon. Gallon, once a stand-out defensive player for the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys, then with the Georgia Southern Eagles, now with the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League (NFL). “I'm having a lot of fun,” said Gallon with a laugh. “It's going really well. We had the rookie mini-camp and then the OTAs (Organized Team Activities) and since then I've just been working with the team. I'll be coming home for a couple of weeks and then return for [formal] training camp. I thank God for this opportunity, and I'm working to make the most of it. I also want to say 'thank you' to everyone for all the support they've given me; all the way from pee-wee football.”

For Gallon, the goal still remains the same; to compete with the other players for one of the cherished spots on the team's 53-man roster. On Friday, June 2, the Cardinals announced that safeties Drico Johnson and Cyril Noland-Lewis had been released at the end of the Cardinal's most recent Organized Team Activities (OTAs). This move left Gallon as the only safety remaining from the group of 17 undrafted free agents signed by the Cardinals on Tuesday, May 2. Gallon is one of two rookie safeties still on the Cardinals' roster.

“I feel good about this opportunity,” said Gallon recently. “The Cardinals' organization has this thing where the veterans and the players higher up on the depth chart practice on field one, and the other players practice on field two. I've been able to take quite a few reps on field one.”

Gallon said there weren't too many surprises when he came to Arizona. “I'm just trying to make a good impression,” said Gallon. He says he has received a lot of positive feedback from the coaching staff.

One thing that has made an impression on Gallon has been working with veteran players. “They [the veterans] have been great. You grow up watching these guys, then you get a chance to line up next to them and across from them; it's an honor to work with these guys,” said Gallon. “I'm learning a lot from them, a lot of little things that make your game better.”

It is unclear how many safeties the Cardinals are planning to keep on the active roster when the regular season begins in September. Regardless of what happens, his time with the Cardinals will certainly be something that will never be forgotten; and Ironhead is still planning to make a permanent impression on Arizona.

Ironhead plans to get some playing time when the Cardinals meet the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Oh. which will kick off the NFL pre-season. That game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3, and will be telecast nationally on NBC. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.