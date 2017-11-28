Funeral Arrangements for Sheriff David Hobbs

The funeral arrangements for Jefferson County Sheriff David Hobbs are as follows. The visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Beggs Funeral Home, 485 East Dogwood Street, Monticello, FL. The service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the First Baptist Church, 325 West Washington Street, Monticello, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches, Post Office Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL, 32064.

