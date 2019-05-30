Fundraisers set for Reaves and Woods

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Two fundraisers are set for Friday, May 31, for Connie Reaves and "Big Mike" Woods. Reaves is battling cancer for the second time and Woods is fighting kidney failure and heart issues. Woods will be facing heart surgery in the near future. First up will be a lunch and dinner fundraiser at the Gazebo, in Four Freedoms Park, in Madison. Timmy Dyke and other volunteers will be serving up grilled chicken dinners, complete with baked beans, cole slaw, dessert and bottles of water for an $8 donation. Plates will be available from 11 a.m. until the early evening. At 7 p.m., Jessica Ratliff, Tara Strickland, Troy Pickles and many more will be performing a benefit concert at the Main Street Playhouse, located at 172 SW Range Ave., in Madison. A love offering will be received and a Gospel music gift basket will be raffled off during the concert. Raffle tickets will be $5 each, and all proceeds go to Reaves and Woods to assist with their medical expenses.

Reaves was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and took chemotherapy pills for six years and endured at least seven failed attempts at reconstructive surgery. During a routine CT scan on Friday, March 22, the lung cancer was discovered, resulting in the removal of the upper right lobe of her right lung. Reaves is now undergoing chemotherapy treatments, which will be followed by radiation. Fortunately, her doctors are certain that all the cancer was isolated within the lobe they removed. "I really appreciate all of the prayers and the community support that I have received in this time," said Reaves, who credits her husband, Kevin Reaves, with being the strong support that she has needed through this difficult time. "I don't think I could have made it without him," said Reaves

Woods has been fighting kidney disease for the past 10 years. The many years of dialysis have slowed his body's ability to heal. In the midst of dealing with the kidney problems, Woods developed neuropathy in his feet and hands, making it increasingly difficult to walk, which was already becoming painful due to the need for double knee replacement surgery. The development of neuropathy caused Woods to be ineligible for knee replacement.

Approximately five weeks ago, Woods was attempting dialysis, when his blood clotted to the point that dialysis wasn't possible without correcting the clotting. This has happened numerous times and did not initially cause concern until doctors at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital discovered that Woods was in need of aortic valve replacement. Misfortune struck this time with Wood's valve being one size too large to attempt the less invasive means of valve replacement known as TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement).

Consequently, Woods is now striving to build up his ability to walk, despite the neuropathy and bad knees. " I really don't have a choice," said Woods. "They don't operate on dead people. I'm going to do everything in my power to get stronger." Woods, who has already lost 190 lb., began a therapy and exercise program at the Advent Christian Village, in Dowling Park, on Wednesday, May 29. He must demonstrate adequate walking ability to successfully complete rehabilitation in order to be eligible for open-heart surgery. Woods is expecting to be in rehabilitation for three months or more.

If you are unable to attend the fundraisers, but would like to support Reaves and Woods, you can call Reaves' daughter, Leslie, at (850) 591-8732 or you can donate to Woods through a special medical needs account at Madison County Community Bank.

Photo Submitted Connie Reaves is facing her second bout with cancer. Reaves has battled breast cancer since 2011 and is now taking on a fight against lung cancer.

Photo Submitted "Big Mike" Woods is pictured with his wife, Tori Woods. Woods has been fighting kidney disease for 10 years and is now faced with the need for aortic valve replacement.