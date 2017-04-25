Fundraiser: “Step on Cancer” event to help Madison local

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In 2014, Brandie Kay Littleton had just moved to Wisconsin with her husband and gave birth to her third child. Soon after, Brandie Kay began to experience some health problems. At first these were attributed to normal issues that often occur after a pregnancy. However, when these problems persisted, further investigation was needed. In 2016, tests revealed that Littleton had Stage III colon cancer.

After seven months of chemotherapy and two surgeries, the aggressive cancer has metastasized, meaning it has progressed to

other organs in her body. According to the National Cancer Institute, the most common areas to which colon cancer metastasizes are the liver, the lungs, and the peritoneum (the membrane lining the abdominal cavity). Littleton now has Stage IV Metastatic Colon Cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, Stage IV Metastatic Colon Cancer has a five year survival rate of only 11 percent. Littleton now plans to begin treatment at Shands Cancer Center. She has recently moved back home to Madison from Wisconsin. She has three children; ages three, seven, and 10.

There is a fundraiser planned for Littleton on Saturday, April 29, at Lake Frances, in Madison. The event will be a 5K “fun run” with the theme “Step on Cancer.” The event begins at 9 a.m., and the first 100 people to register will receive a free t-shirt. The registration fee is $30 and the proceeds will go to help Littleton with much needed home repairs, as well as the cost of treatment, transportation, etc. Water and refreshments will be provided to everyone participating. Anyone wishing more information on the “Step on Cancer” event is encouraged to call Sheila Martin at (850) 253-5360, or if you would like to make a donation send it to: 3885 NE Dusty Miller Ave., Madison, Fl., 32340.