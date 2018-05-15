Fundraiser set for Steven Williams family

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Make plans to support the Steven Williams family and have a great lunch on the Madison County Courthouse Lawn on Friday, May 18, beginning at 11 a.m. You may call Timmy Dyke to place advanced orders at (850) 464-8107. The delicious lunch will consist of grilled chicken, cole slaw, green beans and a roll for a donation of $8. A special fund has been set up at Madison County Community Bank, where checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 834, Madison, Fl. 32341.