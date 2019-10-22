Fundraiser set for Oct. 25

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

In an effort to show love and support to a local firefighter, Madison County Fire Rescue (MCFR) and others are preparing to host a chicken and pork dinner fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 25.

Greenville Station 51 firefighter and medic Jeremy Denmark, his wife and five children, lost their Perry home in a fire on Monday, Sept. 30, and now, locals are stepping up to help a brother in need. Beginning at 11 a.m., pick up your chicken or pork dinner for $8 in Four Freedoms Park, in Madison. The dinner will include your choice of meat, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, a roll and a water. The event will proceed until 1 p.m. or until food runs out.

All proceeds will benefit the Denmark family. Tickets can be obtained by calling Madison Volunteer Interim Fire Chief Michael Dupree at (850) 973-7114 or through Deputy MCFR Director Michael Raines at (850) 973-3494. Four Freedoms Park is located along West Base Street, in Madison, directly across from the Madison County Courthouse.