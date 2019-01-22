Fundraiser set for Judy Hill

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Gospel Train Outreach Ministry Church is sponsoring a fundraiser lunch for Judy Hill, who was recently diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. The fish or chicken dinners will be available for seven dollars from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 25, at the Madison County Courthouse. Available sides for either meal will be baked beans, potato salad, bread, dessert and a drink. All proceeds will go towards Hill's medical bills and expenses. Stop by the courthouse lawn and support Hill as she continues her fight against cancer.

Hill has five more chemotherapy treatments at Pearlman Cancer Center, in Valdosta. She will soon be receiving 36 treatments of radiation, for five days a week until they are completed. Hill is thankful for the support of her family during these difficult days. "It is an experience," said Hill. "My family has been very helpful." Hill is the nurse for Pinetta Elementary School and is now on a limited schedule. She is grateful for the love and support of the community which is a great source of encouragement.