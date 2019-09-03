Fundraiser set for Daniel Perron

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Daniel Perron, a former resident of Madison, will be the beneficiary of a fundraiser on Saturday, Sep. 7, beginning at 1 p.m., at Four Freedoms Park, in Madison. Perron has been dealing with a failing liver for a year and has been unable to work. Fortunately, Perron underwent a successful liver transplant on Wednesday, Aug. 14. It is unclear when he will be able to resume working.

Family and friends have combined their culinary and musical talents for the fundraiser, which will feature meals and cakes for sale, as well as live music until the event concludes at 5 p.m. Make your plans to come out and enjoy great food and music, while helping Perron meet his medical expenses and get back on his feet. The Perron family is grateful for the community's support for them during this difficult time.