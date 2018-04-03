Fundraiser planned for Tonya Watts

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Lee Elementary School (LES) is heading up a community fundraiser for Tonya Watts, wife of Fellowship Baptist Church (FBC) Pastor, Jackie Watts. Watts was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and all proceeds will assist the Watts family with medical expenses. The bagged lunch fundraiser will take place on Monday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the lawn of the Madison County Courthouse. The $8 lunches will come with pulled pork sandwiches, chips, a drink and a dessert. Orders for ten or more lunches will offer free delivery. To order and schedule for delivery, call Rebecca Gonzalez, at 850-673-1711, or LES, at 850-973-5030.

The pulled pork is being cooked by Nic Gonzalez, with Madison Creative Arts Academy supplying the chips. LES and FBC will be providing desserts for the lunch. Take this opportunity to have a great lunch and support the Watts family as they walk through this battle with breast cancer.