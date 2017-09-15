FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser set for Brandon Bailey

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A benefit has been planned for Brandon Bailey, who recently lost his leg due to an automobile accident. Brandon is the son of Pastor Jeff and Janet Bailey, of Greenville. The fundraiser will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Madison City Park gazebo.

Donations of at least $6 will provide supporters with BBQ chicken dinners consisting of chicken donated by Pilgrim's Pride; baked beans and cole slaw, courtesy of TNT restaurant in Greenville; bread, provided by Martin Bread of Valdosta; and dessert, provided by Greenville Baptist Church.

Entertainment will be provided at the event by singer Jessica Ratliff. There will also be a raffle-giveaway. Volunteers are needed to help set up, serve, and clean up afterward. Tables and chairs are also needed. Anyone who ordered t-shirts to support the Baileys will be able to pick their order up at this fundraiser event.

For more information, contact Paige Kelley by calling (850) 545-3605.