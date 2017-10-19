FUNDRAISER: Do you want to win $10,000?

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

One lucky person could walk away from the Madison County High School (MCHS) vs Suwannee County High School football game on Friday, Oct. 27, $10,000 richer.

The MCHS varsity football team and the MCHS Vaquero Guard marching band are having a drawing that will give one lucky individual the chance to try and win $10,000. Tickets are $5 each and are available from any football team or band member. Money raised by each organization will stay with that organization. At halftime during the game, a name will be drawn from all the entries. That person will have a chance to toss a bean bag into a “corn hole.” If the bag goes into the hole, the lucky person will be $10,000 richer.

The fundraiser is being made possible through the generosity of Walt's Live Oak Ford and Jimbob Printing. Full rules for the toss will be given prior to the toss attempt. You must be present to win.