Fundraiser: Cherry Lake Fire & Rescue, Inc. holding Boston Butt sale

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Cherry Lake Fire & Rescue, Inc. will hold its annual Boston Butt sale on Saturday, Nov. 11. Pick-up will be available from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the fire station in Cherry Lake. To order, please call the station at (850) 929-2354, Dave Norton at (850) 929-4532 or Debbie Odom at (850) 929-2528. Please leave your name, contact number and the number of smoked butts desired or contact any Cherry Lake Fire & Rescue personnel. A member will get back with you in two to three days. They may also be contacted at clfr1@yahoo.com.

The price for a smoked Boston Butt is $30, grilled & smoked and will weigh approximately eight to 10 pounds.