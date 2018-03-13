Fundraiser at Pinetta Elementary

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, April 13, you can get a great meal in Pinetta at a good price. Pinetta Elementary School (PES) is hosting a fish fry at their ball field in support for PES’s playground refurbishment.

The meal will include fried catfish with delicious sides: grits, baked beans and hushpuppies. The meal will also include a drink and a dessert. You can buy your tickets now for $8; if you choose to wait until the day of the event, tickets will be $10 at the gate.

For more information about the event or tickets, call PES at (850) 973-5028. The PES ball field is located at 135 NE Empress Tree Ave., in Pinetta.