Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested for child pornography

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) reported that on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the U.S. Marshal’s Office in Tallahassee contacted Sergeant Jarrod Lauth, regarding a fugitive believed to be in Madison County. Sgt. Lauth is one of only two MCSO law enforcement officers to be cross sworn as a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

The U.S. Marshals Service is a federal law enforcement agency within the U.S. Department of Justice. It was created by the Judiciary Act of 1789 by President George Washington. Attached to the judiciary, the service's main roles are fugitive recovery and prisoner transport for individuals either accused or convicted of federal crimes.

Sgt. Lauth's objective was 53-year-old Timothy Ray Linville, of Madison, who had an active arrest warrant for child pornography from Levy County, Fl. At approximately 7 p.m., Sgt. Lauth and other deputies went to a residence located on Georgetown Road in Madison, where Linville was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Madison County Jail to await transfer to Levy County.

Charge:

1. Arrest Warrant – Child Pornography