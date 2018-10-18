From the sunny side… Welcome to the world, Kennedy Elizabeth Holbrook

Somewhere in the world a child is born

He starts to cry, and he's on his way.

Someone holds his tiny little form,

And it's heard to say, it's heard to say.

There's gonna be another day,

And it's not so far away.

There's gonna be another spring,

There'll always be another song to sing.

We're gonna see, there's gonna be, another day.

Those are words to a song that I have sung many times. The words to that song have always had a special meaning for me. This week, they became even more special. On Wednesday, on Oct. 17, at 4:53 a.m., we welcomed another new little person into the world. Little Kennedy Elizabeth Holbrook made her first appearance that morning. A new baby coming into the world is something that happens all the time, but when it happens to someone close to you, it really does become a special occasion. I am truly looking forward to watching this precious little girl grow. One thing I hope she always knows, is that "Uncle Rick" already loves her and always will.

When I think of a new life beginning, I am struck with a sense of wonder. I wonder what the world will be like for them as they grow up. I wonder about what kind of things Kennedy will see and do. Will she have a flying car? Will vacation trips to the moon be a routine thing? Will she still be considered young at the age of 103? Will she be able to see a world where all kinds of different people learn to see that we really aren't all that different after all? Will she be able to see a world where people learn that there's a way to settle differences without the need for bombs, missiles, rocks, sticks or guns?

For now, Kennedy Elizabeth is still little. It's up to those of us who are bigger to pave the way for the world in which she is going to grow. It's a big task, and it may not always be easy. But, for Kennedy Elizabeth, I think the task is worth taking.

Welcome to the world, Kennedy Elizabeth Holbrook. I hope and pray that it's going to be a beautiful world for you.