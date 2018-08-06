From the sunny side… The way we were

I recently had the good fortune to attend my 40th high school reunion. I say good fortune because my high school graduation class (Taylor County High School class of 1978) was a really fun group of people; we still are. Consequently, I knew a good time was in store for me this past Saturday evening.

I have found that as I've grown older, events like reunions have become much more appealing to me than they were when I was younger. I guess that's probably the natural progression of things. As one gets more advanced in years, one realizes the value of old friends and acquaintances. Perhaps part of the appeal is the notion of somehow reliving a moment of our youth when we are surrounded by those people who helped shape our youth. Sometimes we encounter people at a reunion, or even when we have an "unexpected reunion" and see an old acquaintance we haven't seen in a long time and we "see" them not as they are, but as we remember them to be. At the same time, none of us are just the way we used to be. Sometimes life, experiences, a little grey hair, a little less hair or a little more in the waistline can change us at least in small ways. One person came up to me and asked if I remembered him. I had to be honest and tell him that I was sorry, but I didn't. When he asked why, I told him, "Because you've gotten old." We laughed about that. I was taken with the fact that so many of my friends from high school had grown older throughout the years.

At the reunion this past week, there was a table set up with candles and pictures of classmates who have passed on. Some I knew about and others took me a little by surprise. At a reunion of my “Up With People” cast-mates a couple of years ago, we made a video call to one of our friends who was battling cancer and could not make it to the reunion. During the call, many of us took the opportunity to speak to our dear friend, who was under hospice care at the time. A few weeks later, our friend passed away. Memories of my friend, Bec-Bec, and the table this past weekend reminded me of how fragile life can be. It can become even more fragile as the years go on. We should never miss the chance to say "I love you."

Another thing I have noticed about reunions is that even amidst the rekindling of old friendships, it is possible to make a new friend or two at a reunion. I have found that to be the case on more than one occasion. That is always an added benefit to attending a reunion. New friends can be made in addition to reconnecting with old friends.

So, to my dear friends, new and not new, from the Class of 78, I say "Thank you for your friendship and I love each of you." Never pass up an opportunity to attend a reunion. After all, one day, each of us will end up on that table with the candles. It would be a shame not to make a new friend while still here on the sunny side.