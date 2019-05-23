From the sunny side… Technology and nostalgia

I am quickly discovering that the more trips I make around the sun, the more nostalgic I tend to be. I imagine that is probably the natural way of things. The more years you get under your belt, the more pleasant memories you have and hence, the more opportunity to look wistfully back on those memories.

Over the past recent months, I have made a couple of discoveries that have helped feed my nostalgic hunger pangs. As ironic as it may seem, I have found that there are some technological modernities that make it easier to remember days gone by. I recently found a page on Facebook dedicated to old cartoons. I suppose that's one of those things I never seemed to have outgrown. That is my love for old cartoons. That and my affinity for Captain Crunch cereal. Anytime I can put the two together, as I often did during those Saturday mornings spent eating out of a younger person's cereal bowl, you are sure to see a smile on my face. Those magical Saturday mornings were filled with delight and discovery. I discovered useful bits of information like, if you pour the milk on your Captain Crunch cereal at the beginning of a Bugs Bunny cartoon, then by the end of that cartoon, the Captain Crunch cereal will have softened to the point that it will not shred the roof of your mouth when you bite down.

Thanks to modern technology, I no longer have to wait for Saturday morning to come around in order to enjoy an old cartoon. One of my co-workers told me about a streaming service one can take advantage of that will also stream old cartoons on demand. I'm not sure how much that costs, but it does come across as more than just a little bit tempting. To think I could watch "Wacky Racers" or "Grape Ape" at any time, even on a Thursday evening is an enticing idea, to say the least. Now, I wonder if that bowl of Captain Crunch has adequately softened by now.