From the sunny side: Surfing

I’ve always thought surfing would be a fun thing to do. Let me rephrase that: when I was much younger, I thought surfing would be a fun thing to do. I did try surfing once. I convinced my dad to rent me a surfboard during a family vacation trip to Panama City Beach one year. By the end of the afternoon, I did manage to actually stand up on the surfboard, for about two or three seconds. I do remember that even with falling many times, it was kinda fun to try my hand at surfing. One thing I did realize about surfing is that sometimes you just have to ride the wave as well as you can. The wave is stronger than you are.

I’m reminded of this at the end of this year as I look forward to 2020. There are times and circumstances when you just have to “ride the wave” as well as you can. This year has certainly provided its share of “ride the wave” moments. Moments in which we are reminded that sometimes events happen that are out of our control and the best we can do is go with them and find a way to smile in the midst of it all.

As we prepare to enter 2020, I have no idea what kind of waves might be coming our way. I do have confidence that I have a pretty good, sturdy surfboard in the form of good friends and family with which to “ride the waves” that may be coming my way. Who knows? Perhaps, some of these waves will provide a fun ride. Regardless, I’m ready and eagerly awaiting what this next year has in store for us. Kowabunga dude, let’s ride!