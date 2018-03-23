From the sunny side… Spare parts, part deux

Last week, I talked about troubles with my vehicle and how I was slowly getting a new vehicle, one part at a time. That hasn’t changed, I still feel that is what is slowly happening. I also mentioned in last week’s visit that I have been having trouble with my left knee. I am certain that the lack of phone calls to the paper here is no indication of the lack of concern amongst my many friends out there. I know that the level of concern for the well-being of my knee is at its zenith and people are just too distraught to call or to check. Sure, that’s what I’ll tell myself.

At the instance of a good friend, I finally went to see a local doctor about the knee. Of course, the doctor and I spent more time talking about the obvious. That is, my need to shed a few pounds (more like the equivalent of a small person). I know I’ve said it before, but this time, I have a plan. More on that in the coming weeks, stay tuned. Back to my knee, a couple of steroid shots later and it is incredible how much better I feel. I know that will be a load off of many minds out there and will surely be welcome news. I still have to get some x-rays done in the next few days, but I do feel that my poor left knee is on the mend. I’m still icing it down every evening and still wearing an ace bandage, just as a precaution. So, it seems that I will be able to avoid any “spare parts” for me, anyhow. For that, I am grateful. New spark plugs do tend to be much cheaper than a new knee.

Whether you still have all your original parts or if you have a spare part or two, I hope all your parts have a wonderful weekend, here on the sunny side.